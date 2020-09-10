‘Love Thy Woman’: Only women left standing as David killed in bloody episode ahead of finale

Feuding sisters Dana (Yam Concepcion) and Jia (Kim Chiu) are both shot in the penultimate episode of ‘Love Thy Woman’ on Thursday. Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — The penultimate episode of “Love Thy Woman” opened on a bloody note Thursday with the death of David (Xian Lim), leaving only women among the principal characters left standing.

Defending both Jia (Kim Chiu) and Dana (Yam Concepcion), David was shot by Lucy’s (Eula Valdez) henchman, whom she had tasked to forcibly take Dana to her.

The struggle resulted in all three — David, Jia, and Dana — getting shot. David’s wounds proved fatal, while the sisters survived.

David’s death comes after Adam’s (Christopher de Leon) murder only a few weeks prior, eliminating both men whose respective relationships with different women led to the generational feuds within the Wong family.

Adam had been involved with Lucy, his original wife, and later Kai (Sunshine Cruz) and Amanda (Ruffa Gutierrez) — all of whom has a child each with him.

Lucy’s daughter Dana and Kai’s daughter Jia would later have their own tug of war, not only over the fortune and love of their father, but also over David and Jia’s biological son, Michael.

With the deaths of Adam and David, the women now have an opportunity for reconciliation, with Jia asking for forgiveness from Dana.

Fittingly titled “The Last Woman Standing,” the final episode of “Love Thy Woman” on Friday is expected to bring together the Wong women as they start anew as heads of the late patriarch’s corporation and as a family bonded, not only by blood.