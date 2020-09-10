LOOK: Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber register for 2022 elections

MANILA -- Kapamilya stars Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber have officially registered as voters.

Photos of their registration last September 9 in Quezon City was shared by their ABS-CBN colleague Robi Domingo in his social media accounts.

"Dati sila ang binoboto niyo sa PBB, ngayon sila naman ang boboto para sa kinabukasan. Ikaw, nakapag-register ka na ba?" Domingo wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Barber said he is looking forward to exercise his right to vote in the next national and local elections.

"Registered to vote Make sure you do too! Let’s change the course of our nation and write OUR OWN history," Barber wrote in the caption, using the hashtags #WeTheYouth and #40MStrong.

