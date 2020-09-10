Hit drama ‘The Good Son’ returning as Kapamilya Gold program

The cast of ‘The Good Son.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — The hit drama “The Good Son” is returning to television starting Monday, and for the first time will be available entirely as a digital offering via Kapamilya Online Live.

The 2017 primetime series will join the Kapamilya Gold lineup of Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live, with a 2:30 p.m. weekday time slot after “It’s Showtime.”

It will replace “Love Thy Woman,” which concludes Friday.

“The Good Son” follows half-brothers portrayed Joshua Garcia, Jerome Ponce, McCoy de Leon, and Nash Aguas, and the mysterious death of their shared father (Albert Martinez), which then unravels secrets and conflicts.

ABS-CBN’s “The Good Son” originally aired for seven months until April 2018 as as the No. 1 program in its time slot.