'Game of Thrones' actress Diana Rigg dies at 82, says agent

Diana Rigg, star of 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' has died at the age of 82, her agent has said. Valery Hache, AFP

LONDON -- Award-winning British actress Diana Rigg, who starred in the original "The Avengers" television series and "Game of Thrones", has died aged 82, her agent announced on Thursday.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we announce that Dame Diana Rigg died peacefully early this morning," Simon Beresford said in a statement.

"She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time," he added, calling her "an icon of theatre, film and television".

Rigg also played Tracy di Vicenzo in the 1969 film "On Her Majesty’s Secret Service", the only woman to have married James Bond, according to the film franchise's Instagram post.