Ex-'PBB' housemate Fumiya Sankai to take a break from YouTube

Fumiya Sankai will be taking a hiatus from making vlogs on his popular YouTube channel. Instagram

MANILA — Fumiya Sankai is taking a break from making vlogs.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, who is currently residing in his home country, Japan, said he is taking time off from uploading content on his YouTube channel, FumiShun Base, to focus on his other “dream.”

He announced this decision via a clip titled “Bye Bye YouTube,” although he was quick to clarify that he is not quitting vlogging permanently.

His hiatus will be indefinite, Sankai explained, but he assured his fans that “will be back.”

“Don’t worry,” he told them.

In the meantime, he shared that he’ll be focusing on establishing his own clothing label, which he described as his other “dream,” and his own perfume brand.

He also teased that he has another project lined up, but he said that he can’t reveal details for it just yet.

He apologized for his decision to take a break from YouTube, but admitted that he has been struggling to find time to edit videos. He vowed to be back with “mas malakas na content” in the future.

You can check out his full video below:

Sankai first rose to fame with FumiShun Base, where he shared vlogs about discovering Filipino culture.

He later on became a fan-favorite when he joined “Pinoy Big Brother,” and went on to star in ABS-CBN shows and movies.

Sankai said that his fans can still keep tabs on his activities via his Instagram account.

Sankai has more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube.