Ebe Dancel to hold digital concert for MYX

MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel is gearing up for a digital concert presented by MYX Philippines on September 18.

"MYX Presents: Ebe Dancel Digital Concert" will be hosted by VJ Ai Dela Cruz. It will run for an hour, in which viewers can expect musical presentations plus discussions about Dancel’s songs, his 20-year journey as a musician, and the vinyl release of his "Baliktanaw" album.

The former frontman of the band Sugarfree, Dancel is the musical genius behind the OPM hits “Prom,” “Tulog Na,” “Wag Ka Nang Umiyak,” and “Burnout.”

"MYX Presents: Ebe Dancel Digital Concert" will happen on September 18 at 8 p.m. on MYX Philippines’ Facebook page and YouTube channel.