Elijah Canlas gets tattoo to remember brother JM

MANILA – Actor Elijah Canlas found a way to always remember his late brother, JM – a tattoo.

Canlas alongside his brother Jerom got themselves inked as a sign of their love for their younger brother, who passed away at the age of 17.

According to the award-winning actor, JM always joked about getting a full sleeve of tattoos but their mother wouldn’t allow them to get one.

“Remember when you’d always joke about wanting to get a full sleeve of tattoos, JM? Tapos sasakyan ko yung pagbibiro mo kay mom until she gets pissed and tells us to not go home if we do push through with it,” Canlas wrote in the caption.

But now, they finally got their mother’s approval, who is also thinking of having one to keep JM closer to their hearts.

“Guess what? Kuya Jerom and I just got tatted today. We even brought Iya with us. Mom’s fine with it now. She actually wants to get one herself. Even Dad wants to get tatted now,” he added.

Canlas' family made sure that the designs are all about JM, including his trademark thumbs up pose.

“Pero siyempre tungkol sa’yo ang design. Your favorite thumbs up pose with your name enlaced on it designed by ate Zia. Our cousins also got the same design marked on them. Matching kami lahat,” Elijah said.

The actor admitted that it still hurts them to accept that their younger brother is now gone.

“I want you with me forever and always. We all do. I can’t believe it hasn’t even been a month. Thank you for being my strength. I miss you so much it hurts. Pero kaya ito ni kuya. Kaya namin ito. We love you more than anything, JM! Habang buhay. Habambuhay,” he said.

JM passed away early August, his family confirmed through a Facebook post.



