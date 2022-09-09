MANILA -- Sagip Pelikula has partnered anew with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) to show its digitally restored classics for the sixth year of Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino at Trinoma Cinema 6.

This time three classic movies will return on the big screen.

The wartime drama "Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos" starring Nora Aunor will be screened on September 9 at 7 p.m. The movie was directed and written by Mario O' Hara.

It will be followed by "Cain at Abel," a modern-day version of Biblical story, will be screened on September 14 at 5 p.m. The movie was directed by Lino Brocka and written by Ricky Lee.

The 1983 drama "Karnal," directed by Marilou Diaz Abaya, will be screened on September 15 at 7 p.m..

FROM THE ARCHIVES: