Photos from Baron Geisler's Instagram account

MANILA – Actor Baron Geisler turned heads as he released some snaps of his fit body on social media.

On Friday, netizens praised Geisler for his lean body based on his topless photos.

“Majestic view. Isang paligo nalang kay Papa P,” he said in his post, referring to heartthrob Piolo Pascual.

Some fans could not help but leave appreciative comments to Geisler’s good physique.

“Masyado mo ginagalingan,” one netizen commented.

Last July, Geisler appeared to have patched things up with his wife Jamie Evangelista after facing marital problems several months ago.

This after the actor uploaded a video clip on his Instagram account where he surprised Evangelista on her birthday in a restaurant.

Geisler married Evangelista in September 2019 in a civil ceremony after a year together. The two had met during Geisler’s rehabilitation stint for a past drug addiction. Evangelista was a psychologist of the facility, according to Geisler.

They have one daughter, 2-year-old Talitha Cumi.

