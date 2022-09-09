MANILA -- After eight years, celebrity couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim are set to reunite on the big screen.

"Always," an adaptation of a Korean movie, will open in cinemas nationwide on September 28, Lim announced in a social media post on Thursday.

"I missed you @chinitaprincess," Lim wrote on Instagram.

In a previous social media post., Chiu admitted that she can't wait for their fans to see her reunion movie with Lim.

Chiu and Lim were last paired in a movie back in 2014, in the romantic comedy “Past Tense.” However, they co-starred on television as recently as 2020, in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Love Thy Woman.”

RELATED VIDEO: