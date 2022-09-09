Kapamilya stars KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad have been featured on a digital billboard in Seoul, South Korea.

The "Run To Me" stars were featured on a massive LED screen after they were named Best International Artist on Idol Pick, a K-pop website.

The good news was shared by show producer Dreamscape Entertainment Inc. on its social media post on Wednesday.

"KDLex and their sweethearts did it once again! KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad won the Best International Artist at #IdolPick's 83rd Electronic Signboard Event. The signboard promotes the upcoming TV airing of KDLex's first ever series, #RunToMe, along with other Korean stars. But wait... there's more! The win also became the two top trending topics on Twitter! Congratulations KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad!" the caption read.

After its successful run as iWantTFC original title, “Run To Me” will also be available on television.

Beginning September 11, the series directed by Dwein Baltazar, will be aired A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Kapamilya Online Live.

