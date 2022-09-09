Photos from John Arcilla and Charo Santos' Instagram accounts

MANILA – The critically-0acclaimed film “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” and its lead actress Charo Santos-Concio bannered the list of nominees of the 45th edition of Gawad Urian.

On Thursday, Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino released on its social media accounts the nominees for the different categories for its latest awards.

The typhoon Yolanda-themed film “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” is nominated the Best Film category, alongside “Big Night,” “Historya ni Ha,” “On The Job: The Missing 8,” and “Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan.”

Santos-Concio, on the other hand, is recognized as one of the top actresses in the competition as she is nominated for the top female individual award. She is going against Donna Cariaga ("Rabid"), Elora Españo ("Love and Pain in Between Refrains"), Kim Molina ("Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending"), and Yen Santos ("A Faraway Land").

Award-winning actor John Arcilla is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal in “On The Job: The Missing 8.” He will be competing with John Lloyd Cruz ("Historya ni Ha") and Dingdong Dantes ("A Hard Day").

Arcilla also made the cut in the Best Supporting Actor category, getting two nominations for the award for his roles in “Big Night!” and “A Hard Day.”

Filipino animator and filmmaker Roque “Roxlee” Lee will be the recipient of the Natatanging Gawad Urian trophy.

The awards night is scheduled on October 27.

Here is the complete list of the nominees in the 45th Gawad Urian:

Pinakamahusay na Pelikula

Big Night!

Historya ni Ha

Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

On The Job: The Missing 8

Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan

Pinakamahusay na Direktor

Joselito Altarejos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan

Lav Diaz, Historya ni Ha

Lawrence Fajardo, A Hard Day

Carlo Francisco Manatad, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Erik Matti, On The Job: The Missing 8

Jun Robles Lana, Big Night!

Pinakamahusay na Aktres

Donna Cariaga, Rabid

Charo Santos-Concio, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Elora Españo, Love and Pain in Between Refrains

Kim Molina, Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending

Yen Santos, A Faraway Land

Pinakamahusay na Aktror

John Arcilla, On The Job: The Missing 8

Christian Bables, Big Night!

Paolo Contis, A Faraway Land

John Lloyd Cruz, Historya ni Ha

Dingdong Dantes, A Hard Day

Francis Magundayao, Tenement 66

Shogen, Gensan Punch

Pinakamahusay na Pumapangalawang Aktres

Dolly de Leon, Historya ni Ha

Lotlot de Leon, On The Job: The Missing 8

Eugene Domingo, Big Night!

Jay Valencia Glorioso, Rabid

Mae Paner, Historya ni Ha

Shella Mae Romualdo, Arisaka

Pinakamahusay na Pumapangalawang Aktor

John Arcilla, Big Night!

John Arcilla, A Hard Day

Ronnie Lazaro, Gensan Punch

Sandino Martin, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan

Dante Rivero, On The Job: The Missing 8

Dennis Trillo, On The Job: The Missing 8

Pinakamahusay na Dulang Pampelikula

Giancarlo Abrahan V, Carlo Francisco Manatad, Jérémie Dubois, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Joselito Altarejos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan

Lav Diaz, Historya ni Ha

Jun Robles Lana, Big Night!

Irene Villamor, Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending

Michiko Yamamoto, On The Job: The Missing 8

Pinakamahusay na Sinematograpiya

Rodolfo Aves Jr., A Hard Day

Neil Derrick Bion, On The Job: The Missing 8

Lav Diaz, Historya ni Ha

Teck Siang Lim, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Carlo Canlas Mendoza, Big Night!

Marvin Reyes, A Faraway Land

Joshua A. Reyles, Gensan Punch

Pinakamahusay na Editing

Lawrence S. Ang, Tenement 66

Gerone Centeno, Jay Altarejos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan

Ysabelle Denoga, Armando Lao, Peter Arian Vito, Gensan Punch

Diego Marx Dobles, Resbak

Benjo Ferrer, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Jay Halili, On The Job: The Missing 8

Benjamin Tolentino, Big Night!

Pinakamahusay na Disenyong Pamproduksyon

Whammy Alcazaren, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Roma Regala, Michael Español, On The Job: The Missing 8

Marxie Maolen Fadul, Big Night!

Dante Mendoza, Gensan Punch

Mark Sabas, A Hard Day

Pinakamahusay na Musika

Arnel Barbarona, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan

Diwa de Leon, Gensan Punch

Diwa de Leon, Resbak

Andrew Florentino, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Erwin Romulo, Malek Lopez, Arvin Nogueras, On The Job: The Missing 8

Pinakamahusay na Tunog

Corinne de San Jose, On The Job: The Missing 8

Jedd Dumaguina, Resbak

Roman Dymny, Kung Maupay Man It Panahon

Mike Idioma, Alex Tomboc, Deo Van N. Fidelson, Gensan Punch

Andrew Milallos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan

Allen Roy Santos, Tenement 66

Alex J. Tomboc, Pietro Marco S. Javier, A Hard Day

