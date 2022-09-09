MANILA – The critically-0acclaimed film “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” and its lead actress Charo Santos-Concio bannered the list of nominees of the 45th edition of Gawad Urian.
On Thursday, Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino released on its social media accounts the nominees for the different categories for its latest awards.
The typhoon Yolanda-themed film “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” is nominated the Best Film category, alongside “Big Night,” “Historya ni Ha,” “On The Job: The Missing 8,” and “Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan.”
Santos-Concio, on the other hand, is recognized as one of the top actresses in the competition as she is nominated for the top female individual award. She is going against Donna Cariaga ("Rabid"), Elora Españo ("Love and Pain in Between Refrains"), Kim Molina ("Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending"), and Yen Santos ("A Faraway Land").
Award-winning actor John Arcilla is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal in “On The Job: The Missing 8.” He will be competing with John Lloyd Cruz ("Historya ni Ha") and Dingdong Dantes ("A Hard Day").
Arcilla also made the cut in the Best Supporting Actor category, getting two nominations for the award for his roles in “Big Night!” and “A Hard Day.”
Filipino animator and filmmaker Roque “Roxlee” Lee will be the recipient of the Natatanging Gawad Urian trophy.
The awards night is scheduled on October 27.
Here is the complete list of the nominees in the 45th Gawad Urian:
Pinakamahusay na Pelikula
Big Night!
Historya ni Ha
Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
On The Job: The Missing 8
Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
Pinakamahusay na Direktor
Joselito Altarejos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
Lav Diaz, Historya ni Ha
Lawrence Fajardo, A Hard Day
Carlo Francisco Manatad, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
Erik Matti, On The Job: The Missing 8
Jun Robles Lana, Big Night!
Pinakamahusay na Aktres
Donna Cariaga, Rabid
Charo Santos-Concio, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
Elora Españo, Love and Pain in Between Refrains
Kim Molina, Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending
Yen Santos, A Faraway Land
Pinakamahusay na Aktror
John Arcilla, On The Job: The Missing 8
Christian Bables, Big Night!
Paolo Contis, A Faraway Land
John Lloyd Cruz, Historya ni Ha
Dingdong Dantes, A Hard Day
Francis Magundayao, Tenement 66
Shogen, Gensan Punch
Pinakamahusay na Pumapangalawang Aktres
Dolly de Leon, Historya ni Ha
Lotlot de Leon, On The Job: The Missing 8
Eugene Domingo, Big Night!
Jay Valencia Glorioso, Rabid
Mae Paner, Historya ni Ha
Shella Mae Romualdo, Arisaka
Pinakamahusay na Pumapangalawang Aktor
John Arcilla, Big Night!
John Arcilla, A Hard Day
Ronnie Lazaro, Gensan Punch
Sandino Martin, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
Dante Rivero, On The Job: The Missing 8
Dennis Trillo, On The Job: The Missing 8
Pinakamahusay na Dulang Pampelikula
Giancarlo Abrahan V, Carlo Francisco Manatad, Jérémie Dubois, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
Joselito Altarejos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
Lav Diaz, Historya ni Ha
Jun Robles Lana, Big Night!
Irene Villamor, Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending
Michiko Yamamoto, On The Job: The Missing 8
Pinakamahusay na Sinematograpiya
Rodolfo Aves Jr., A Hard Day
Neil Derrick Bion, On The Job: The Missing 8
Lav Diaz, Historya ni Ha
Teck Siang Lim, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
Carlo Canlas Mendoza, Big Night!
Marvin Reyes, A Faraway Land
Joshua A. Reyles, Gensan Punch
Pinakamahusay na Editing
Lawrence S. Ang, Tenement 66
Gerone Centeno, Jay Altarejos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
Ysabelle Denoga, Armando Lao, Peter Arian Vito, Gensan Punch
Diego Marx Dobles, Resbak
Benjo Ferrer, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
Jay Halili, On The Job: The Missing 8
Benjamin Tolentino, Big Night!
Pinakamahusay na Disenyong Pamproduksyon
Whammy Alcazaren, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
Roma Regala, Michael Español, On The Job: The Missing 8
Marxie Maolen Fadul, Big Night!
Dante Mendoza, Gensan Punch
Mark Sabas, A Hard Day
Pinakamahusay na Musika
Arnel Barbarona, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
Diwa de Leon, Gensan Punch
Diwa de Leon, Resbak
Andrew Florentino, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
Erwin Romulo, Malek Lopez, Arvin Nogueras, On The Job: The Missing 8
Pinakamahusay na Tunog
Corinne de San Jose, On The Job: The Missing 8
Jedd Dumaguina, Resbak
Roman Dymny, Kung Maupay Man It Panahon
Mike Idioma, Alex Tomboc, Deo Van N. Fidelson, Gensan Punch
Andrew Milallos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
Allen Roy Santos, Tenement 66
Alex J. Tomboc, Pietro Marco S. Javier, A Hard Day
