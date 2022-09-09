x

Charo Santos, John Arcilla lead 45th Gawad Urian nominees

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2022 05:36 PM

Photos from John Arcilla and Charo Santos' Instagram accounts

MANILA – The critically-0acclaimed film “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” and its lead actress Charo Santos-Concio bannered the list of nominees of the 45th edition of Gawad Urian. 

On Thursday, Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino released on its social media accounts the nominees for the different categories for its latest awards. 

The typhoon Yolanda-themed film “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” is nominated the Best Film category, alongside “Big Night,” “Historya ni Ha,” “On The Job: The Missing 8,” and “Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan.”

Santos-Concio, on the other hand, is recognized as one of the top actresses in the competition as she is nominated for the top female individual award. She is going against Donna Cariaga ("Rabid"), Elora Españo ("Love and Pain in Between Refrains"), Kim Molina ("Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending"), and Yen Santos ("A Faraway Land"). 

Award-winning actor John Arcilla is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal in “On The Job: The Missing 8.” He will be competing with John Lloyd Cruz ("Historya ni Ha") and Dingdong Dantes ("A Hard Day"). 

Arcilla also made the cut in the Best Supporting Actor category, getting two nominations for the award for his roles in “Big Night!” and “A Hard Day.”

Filipino animator and filmmaker Roque “Roxlee” Lee will be the recipient of the Natatanging Gawad Urian trophy. 

The awards night is scheduled on October 27.

Here is the complete list of the nominees in the 45th Gawad Urian:

Pinakamahusay na Pelikula

 Big Night!
 Historya ni Ha
 Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
 On The Job: The Missing 8
 Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan

Pinakamahusay na Direktor

 Joselito Altarejos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
 Lav Diaz, Historya ni Ha
 Lawrence Fajardo, A Hard Day
 Carlo Francisco Manatad, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
 Erik Matti, On The Job: The Missing 8
 Jun Robles Lana, Big Night!

Pinakamahusay na Aktres

 Donna Cariaga, Rabid
 Charo Santos-Concio, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
 Elora Españo, Love and Pain in Between Refrains
 Kim Molina, Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending
 Yen Santos, A Faraway Land

Pinakamahusay na Aktror

 John Arcilla, On The Job: The Missing 8
 Christian Bables, Big Night!
 Paolo Contis, A Faraway Land
 John Lloyd Cruz, Historya ni Ha
 Dingdong Dantes, A Hard Day
 Francis Magundayao, Tenement 66
 Shogen, Gensan Punch

Pinakamahusay na Pumapangalawang Aktres

 Dolly de Leon, Historya ni Ha
 Lotlot de Leon, On The Job: The Missing 8
 Eugene Domingo, Big Night!
 Jay Valencia Glorioso, Rabid
 Mae Paner, Historya ni Ha
 Shella Mae Romualdo, Arisaka

Pinakamahusay na Pumapangalawang Aktor

 John Arcilla, Big Night!
 John Arcilla, A Hard Day
 Ronnie Lazaro, Gensan Punch
 Sandino Martin, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
 Dante Rivero, On The Job: The Missing 8
 Dennis Trillo, On The Job: The Missing 8

Pinakamahusay na Dulang Pampelikula

 Giancarlo Abrahan V, Carlo Francisco Manatad, Jérémie Dubois, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
 Joselito Altarejos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
 Lav Diaz, Historya ni Ha
 Jun Robles Lana, Big Night!
 Irene Villamor, Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending
 Michiko Yamamoto, On The Job: The Missing 8

Pinakamahusay na Sinematograpiya

 Rodolfo Aves Jr., A Hard Day
 Neil Derrick Bion, On The Job: The Missing 8
 Lav Diaz, Historya ni Ha
 Teck Siang Lim, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
 Carlo Canlas Mendoza, Big Night!
 Marvin Reyes, A Faraway Land
 Joshua A. Reyles, Gensan Punch

Pinakamahusay na Editing

 Lawrence S. Ang, Tenement 66
 Gerone Centeno, Jay Altarejos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
 Ysabelle Denoga, Armando Lao, Peter Arian Vito, Gensan Punch
 Diego Marx Dobles, Resbak
 Benjo Ferrer, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
 Jay Halili, On The Job: The Missing 8
 Benjamin Tolentino, Big Night!

Pinakamahusay na Disenyong Pamproduksyon 

 Whammy Alcazaren, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
 Roma Regala, Michael Español, On The Job: The Missing 8
 Marxie Maolen Fadul, Big Night!
 Dante Mendoza, Gensan Punch
 Mark Sabas, A Hard Day

Pinakamahusay na Musika 

 Arnel Barbarona, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
 Diwa de Leon, Gensan Punch
 Diwa de Leon, Resbak
 Andrew Florentino, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
 Erwin Romulo, Malek Lopez, Arvin Nogueras, On The Job: The Missing 8

Pinakamahusay na Tunog 

 Corinne de San Jose, On The Job: The Missing 8
 Jedd Dumaguina, Resbak
 Roman Dymny, Kung Maupay Man It Panahon
 Mike Idioma, Alex Tomboc, Deo Van N. Fidelson, Gensan Punch
 Andrew Milallos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
 Allen Roy Santos, Tenement 66
 Alex J. Tomboc, Pietro Marco S. Javier, A Hard Day

