Charlie Dizon and Jake Ejercito share a light moment in the actress’ September 7 vlog. Screenshot

“May chemistry!” was the common comment of many viewers of Charlie Dizon’s vlog released this week, where she and fellow Kapamilya star Jake Ejercito took on the “shot or spill” challenge.

Ejercito, latest Dizon’s guest in her “Curious Charlie” series, did not shy away from the actress’ challenge: answer playful questions or take a shot of alcohol.

Dizon was not spared from the game. She also had to answer the same set of questions, which ranged from the topics of mischief, romance, to sex.

The result: a 20-minute chat full of drinking, teasing, laughter, and — according to the flood of comments — surprising chemistry between the two.

“Sobrang bagay kayo, smiling with kilig the whole time watching. More vlogs of you two please!” viewer Kate Ortiz wrote.

“This is so much fun,” user glowcloud commented. “You are both some of my favorite people in showbiz mainly because pareho kayong funny and don’t take yourselves and your ‘status’ too seriously. The pairing I didn’t think I needed. Ship yorn?”

Similarly, John Mina said: “The chemistry of these two. I cannot! Grabe nakakakilig. Petition for tandem please!”

“Really love the attitude of Charlie Dizon. Bagay pati sila ni Jake. Star Cinema baka naman,” Nica Garachico agreed.

Dizon and Ejercito have so far not been cast in the same project since the latter signed with ABS-CBN in 2021.

Ejercito is currently seen in the primetime drama “A Family Affair,” while Dizon is set to star in a new movie from ABS-CBN Films’ Black Sheep.