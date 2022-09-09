Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Former “Idol Philippines” season 1 contestant Carlo Bautista has released rock version of popular "hugot" ballad “Hiling,” which is now on various digital music platforms.

Released under Star Music, Bautista's revival of “Hiling,” was produced by Jack Rufo.

The melancholic track — originally popularized by “Pinoy Dream Academy” runner-up Jay-R Siaboc in 2007 — serves as a plea to someone’s lost lover by professing unwavering affection despite their separation. Emman Abatayo wrote the song.

“Hiling” is the first track for Bautista's upcoming extended play (EP) under Star Music that is set to drop early next year.

An experienced pop alternative music artist, demo singer, and band vocalist, Bautista released the single “Kwarto” featuring Kidwolf in 2019, which became part of the official soundtrack of the iWantTFC series “Mga Batang Poz.”

He also previously joined “Tawag ng Tanghalan” on “It’s Showtime.”

RELATED VIDEO