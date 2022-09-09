Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Singer Lucas Garcia has released his new single "Saan Na Ba," just days after his group iDolls was officially disbanded.

The single is now available on various music streaming platforms, while the lyric video is on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music.

The heart-wrenching track was written by Nhiko P. Sabiniano, who also produced it with Rox Santos.

Lucas, a former "Idol Philippines" contestant, was one of the three members of iDolls along with Matty J and Enzo Almario.

Early this week, iDolls, which was formed in 2019, announced that they are disbanding after three years as a singing trio, due to the departure of one of its members abroad.

Despite performing as a trio, the three all released their respective solo singles under Star POP.

Garcia released his single "Tinatapos Ko Na," which was originally interpreted by Jona at the 2018 Himig Handog.



RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC