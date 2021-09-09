Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The music video of Jamie Rivera's song "Awit ng Misyon, the Tagalog version of the official mission song of the celebration of the 500th year of Christianity in the Philippines "We Give Our Yes," has been released.

Directed by Romain Garry Evangelista Lazaro, the almost five-minute video was uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music on Wednesday, September 8.

"Awit ng Misyon" was composed by Fr. Carlo Magno Marcelo and Msgr. Hernando Coronel and produced by Jonathan Manalo.

The original English version "We Gave Our Yes" conveys the power of faith and hope in these trying times and reminds Filipinos to keep giving their yes to the mission of Jesus.

Rivera is known for her inspirational songs “We Are All God’s Children,” “The Jubilee Song,” “Only Selfless Love,” and “Tell the World of His Love.”

