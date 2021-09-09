Rise Artists Studio launches Rise iHub for content creators

MANILA – ABS-CBN’s Rise Artists Studio has launched its own platform for its content creators.

Dubbed the Rise iHub, it will feature collaborations of content creators to cater to a diverse audience, according to Star Cinema.

One of the talents included in the first batch is Jae Miranda, who is best known for his "Coffee with Jae" and "Babe Serye" on TikTok.

Also to be featured is lifestyle enthusiast Kerwin King, who is fond of collecting vinyl records and toy figures, doing song covers and doodles whenever he is free.

The first-ever Miss Trans Global Mela Habijan is also part of the Rise iHub family.

Star Cinema said the other players to join the Rise iHub platform will be announced via its social media pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook in the coming days.

Rise Artists Studio is a new talent management arm of ABS-CBN Films.