Richard Gomez celebrates daughter Juliana on her birthday

MANILA – Richard Gomez took to social media to celebrate his daughter Juliana who turned a year older on Wednesday.

On Instagram, Gomez shared a beautiful photo of his only child at the beach before greeting her a happy birthday.

“I want you to know that you bring so much joy to the family. You are a ray of sunshine every time you show up. You never cease to make people laugh,” he wrote.

Describing Juliana as a “wonderful, happy person,” Gomez added: “Please take good care of yourself and always remember that mom and I love you so much.”

Gomez said he and everyone who loves Juliana only want the best for her and they wish for her success in life.

To end his post, he said: “May the good Lord bless you your wishes especially on this beautiful day!”

Juliana virtually grew up in the public eye, with Gomez documenting all her milestones from the time she was born in September 2000 to her children’s parties to her 18th disco-themed debut, until the present time.

In a June interview with ABS-CBN News, Gomez has one word of advice for Juliana, who is now in college taking up Public Administration at the University of the Philippines.

“I told her to take care of herself. Ingat ka kasi ang daming mambobola sa ‘yo. You must learn to differentiate!” he mused as he drew parallels with his younger days before his marriage.

Juliana is Gomez’s daughter with his wife, Lucy Torres.