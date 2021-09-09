Maris Racal to drop follow-up single to 'Ate Sandali'

MANILA – Maris Racal has hinted that she’s going to drop another single soon.

Without sharing much details, the new still-untitled track will be co-produced again by Balcony Entertainment, which is owned by the actress’ boyfriend Rico Blanco, and Sony Music Philippines.

The same music labels co-produced her last song “Ate Sandali” which was released in June.

This won’t be the first time Racal and Blanco are working on music together.

The couple first teamed up on the 2019 song "Abot Langit," after Blanco replied to Maris' tweet looking for people to collaborate with.

Since then, he produced Maris' 2020 songs "Not For Me" and "Kahit Na Anong Sablay."

For “Ate Sandali,” Blanco imbued it with an electronic-pop sound that gave life to a composition that Racal had almost forgotten until she rediscovered it.

“Kasi 'di talaga siya type but I realized kung si Lady Gaga or K-pop nadadala tayo sa ibang mundo, so can’t I do the same?" Racal previously related.

Racal has yet to announce when her new song will drop.