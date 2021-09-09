Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Don't Look Up.' Handout

MANILA – Netflix on Thursday finally unveiled the first teaser trailer for the much-anticipated movie “Don’t Look Up” featuring an all-star cast.

The movie follows Kate Dibiasky and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy, respectively played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, as they make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system that is on a direct collision course with the Earth. However, no one really seems to care.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

Watch more on iWantTFC

With just six months left before the comet makes impact, Kate and Randall will do everything in their power to get the world to look up.

“Don’t Look Up” is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay.

The film also stars Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

It begins streaming on Netflix on December 24.