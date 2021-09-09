Photos from Morissette Amon and Jamie Miller's Instagram accounts

The wait is over for fans clamoring for a collaboration between Morissette Amon and "Here’s Your Perfect" singer Jamie Miller as the two artists are set to perform together on ‘ASAP Natin ‘To.’

On Instagram, the Sunday variety show confirmed the guesting of Miller, “The Voice UK" 2017 runner-up, on September 12 where he will be performing with Amon.

This after Amon’s TikTok video went viral last August when she made a duet clip on Miller’s hit song “Here’s Your Perfect.”

The impressive short clip garnered over 2 million views and caught the attention of the international singer.

Miller thanked Amon in the comments section for singing his song, before telling the Pinay belter that he is a fan. He also reacted to Amon’s performance of his song where he and his manager were visibly in awe.

The interaction took the internet by storm as fans petitioned for a collaboration between the two acts which has been granted with the forthcoming guesting of Miller.

This collaboration also coincided with the release of Amon’s self-produced extended play (EP) dubbed “Signature” which also features her own compositions.

The EP contains tracks such as “Trophy,” “Love You Still,” “Phoenix”, “Will You Stay”, and “Mirror.”

"Signature" is now streaming on all music platforms.

Currently, Amon is gearing up for her 10th anniversary concert that will happen in January via KTX.ph.

She rose to fame in 2013, as a finalist in ABS-CBN’s “The Voice of the Philippines,” and has since earned the moniker “Asia’s Phoenix” as her hits and covers started reaching an international audience.