MANILA — It may have taken some convincing, but Chiz Escudero ultimately yielded to his wife Heart Evangelista’s request to pose for a pictorial together.

Aside from the shoot itself, part of the deal was that Evangelista would style Escudero, according to the actress-socialite in her Instagram post on Thursday.

“If you only knew how long it took to have him agree to let me shoot and style him. Surprisingly, he was super game! Thank you, babe. Here’s to us,” she wrote, tagging Escudero’s account.

The result is nothing short of a transformation.

Escudero is seen trading his usual formal wear as an elected official for a more fashionable look, sporting patterned pants and a black coat over a shirt with a vibrant print. He also sports a trendy hairstyle.

Evangelista, meanwhile, is seen wearing a matching blue suit over a bra.

Escudero also joined Evangelista in pulling goofy faces — a rare sight for the former senator and incumbent Sorsogon governor.

Evangelista, 36, and Escudero, 51, have been married for six years. They celebrated their anniversary in February.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC