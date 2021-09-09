MANILA – Heart Evangelista lambasted netizens posting unkind comments about not having a child despite being married to Sorsogon Governor Francis "Chiz" Escudero for more than six years now.

On Twitter, Evangelista told some of her followers to stop telling her to get pregnant “unless you really want to hurt me.”

“Nobody knows the real struggle. Also may I add, life is good. People I love are fine and everything else in between is ok so bonus na lang if I do conceive again. It’s my body,” she said.

Stressed these comments upset her, Evangelista said: “I’m not mad just furious how people think na need mo magkaanak para maging masaya.”

For the actress, she is already a happy and grateful person.

To end her tweets, she said: “Tama na ang pressure. Inspire each other na lang tayo.”

Evangelista has been in a relationship with Escudero, who is 15 years her senior, since July 2012. They tied the knot in Quezon on February 15, 2015.

In 2018, Evangelista lost her twins with Escudero due to miscarriage.

Late last year, Evangelista also stressed that she is happy with her life with or without a child of her own.

"Baby or not, I am very happy with my life. I have a loving family, a HOME. A solid relationship with God. Contentment is what I have and that my dear is hard to achieve," Evangelista wrote on social media at that time.