Screen veteran Lotlot de Leon portrays Weng, a fearless journalist based on Chiara Zambrano, in the crime drama title ‘On The Job: The Missing 8.’ Reality Entertainment

MANILA — The character of Lotlot de Leon in the sequel of “On The Job” is based on journalist Chiara Zambrano, from her appearance to her personality, according to director Erik Matti.

De Leon portrays Weng in “On The Job: The Missing 8,” which will premiere as a full-length movie at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Friday; and as a series on HBO Go on September 12.

The sequel will comprise the latter four of the six total episodes of the series format, while the first film, originally released in 2013, will be halved as the pilot and second episodes, with additional scenes.

“The Missing 8” started development in 2018. As early as then, it was clear to Matti that de Leon’s Weng would draw inspiration from Zambrano.

“Si Weng, klarong klaro from the very beginning kung sino ‘yung gusto kong maging siya. I was thinking of Chiara Zambrano. We used Chiara for some research while writing the script,” Matti told reporters during a recent media conference for the series.

“When I met her, kitang-kita si Lotlot in her. Iyon lang ‘yung sinabi ko kay Lotlot — ‘Look at videos of Chiara Zambrano.’ Of course, we didn’t have a chance to really get to know Chiara, but personality-wise, I think you can see her personality in the way she reports,” he explained.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Zambrano, a journalist of 17 years who has reaped international recognition for her fearless reporting and documentaries, covers military and conflict-related stories for ABS-CBN News.

De Leon shared that part of her preparation for portraying Weng was reviewing footage of Zambrano’s recent reports.

“Nanood ako. I watched her. I searched her on YouTube. Pinanonood ko kung paano siya gumalaw, kung paano siya magtanong. Kasi parang hindi siya natatakot. Napakatapang niya,” she said of Zambrano.

“Talagang kudos to all journalists for being so brave and courageous, especially sa mga oras na kailangang kailangan,” de Leon added.

‘TAMA PERO MAHIRAP, O MADALI PERO MALI?’

In “The Missing 8,” Weng is a journalist who is determined to uncover the truth, braving threats to her life and being at odds with powerful politicians.

Weng’s story imparts “how hard it is to be courageous especially when you’re in front of politicians, or iyong mga alam mong hindi mo puwede basta-bastang banggain,” de Leon said.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“I think she’ll be able to show also ‘yung frustrations niya: hanggang saan ba kaya ng media, ng journalist para makipaglaban para sa totoo? Kasi, ‘di ba, kadalasan ang buhay natin is on the line,” she explained.

“Kadalasan din, nakikuwestiyon natin ang prinsipyo natin. Gagawin ba natin ‘yung tama kahit mahirap, o gagawin ba natin ‘yung madali na lang para wala na tayong problema o hindi na tayo malagay sa alanganin?”

While de Leon described Weng as “stubborn” in her search for answers, she is also faced with life-threatening situations that may prove too daunting.

“I so admire Weng, kasi sobra niyang tapang. Kumbaga siya ‘yung, ‘Makibaka!’ She will never raise the white flag. Ganoon siya ka-stubborn. ‘Gusto ko ‘yung totoo, gusto ko sabihin niyo, magtapat kayo. Ano ba ang gagawin natin para maitama ang mali?’

“But at the same time, makikita mo, may kaunting nerbiyos din. Kasi baka mamaya, mapatay tayo. Delikado ang buhay natin,” she said.

NOT JUST ‘MAKE-BELIEVE’

The sequel expands on the original’s premise of prisoners who are temporarily freed to perform assassinations, this time with the press as the scheme’s target.

Starring alongside de Leon are John Arcilla as Sisoy, a seasoned journalist investigating disappearances of his colleagues, and Dennis Trillo as Roman, an inmate tapped as a hitman-for-hire.

In the same way the original was inspired by true events, the sequel, too, will present scenes not far from what’s seen on news in the country.

“In as much as it’s a very universal story, as Filipinos, especially those in the press, you will see hints of actual things that happened in the Philippines. Of course, iniba namin in the context of story and fiction,” Matti said.

“I think iyon ‘yung exciting. Certain parts of the film become really true to us when we watch it, and hindi mo na alam if you’re watching a make-believe story or if you’re watching real life,” he added.

When “The Missing 8” finally reaches local viewers, de Leon hopes it will inspire Filipinos to uphold and fight for what is right, despite challenges and intimidation.

“Never stop caring about telling the truth. Never stop fighting for what is right, even if sometimes means malalagay ka sa alanganin,” she said.

“I am dedicating this to everyone, especially to journalists, na laging nakalagay ang buhay sa alanganin because of the work that they do. Especially doon sa sobrang taas ng prinsipyo na hindi talaga nababali, sobrang saludo ako sa inyo.

“Kasi, siyempre, minsan sa hirap ng buhay, we just go with the flow — or do we stand up for what is right?”