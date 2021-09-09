BTS’ ‘Butter’ is officially Song of the Summer for 2021

BTS

South Korean act BTS shattered the Asian pop glass ceiling in the United States after bagging one of the most coveted titles in the largest music industry.

On Tuesday, Billboard officially crowned septet's record-breaking single "Butter," which has now spent a milestone 10 weeks on the Hot 100, as the “Song of the Summer.”

The viral anthem scored the top honor on the publication's Songs of the Summer chart after leading every single frame of the ranking during the tracking period dating from June 12 through September 11. To date, "Butter" is the only record by an Asian act to win the esteemed title in the list’s 60-year history and the first track by a duo or group in the past decade.

The last song by a duo or group that emerged victorious on the seasonal chart was LMFAO’s "Party Rock Anthem" featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock in 2011.

Just two other songs by groups have finished at No. 1 since 2000 -- "I Gotta Feeling" by The Black Eyed Peas in 2009 and "Bent" by Matchbox 20 in 2000.

The bright infectious tune is also the first single to reign at No. 1 for the entire season following the hot streak of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus' in 2019.

Similar to the Hot 100, the Songs of the Summer chart measures tracks using three metrics — sales, streams, and airplay. "Butter" led the sales metric with around 1.7 million units purchased during the tracking period, as reported by MRC data.

While even the most popular artists consider it already lucky to pull at least one week of massive sales, "Butter," the best-selling single in the US for 2021, churned out consistent eye-popping figures since its debut. As of this writing, the summer anthem has logged 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart, the longest run since the list’s inception.

From its launch last May 21, the pop track has now sold over 2.5 million units in the US. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa's "Levitating" was the most-heard song on the radio with 1.1 billion audience impressions. Rodrigo's "Good 4 U," on the other hand, was the most-streamed at 380 million.

The top Songs of the Summer 2021



The top 10 songs of each summer since 1958: https://t.co/v8etJWOvKV pic.twitter.com/Tghqa9g9wx — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) September 7, 2021

The other titles on the Songs of the Summer tally are Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" (No. 2); Dua Lipa's "Levitating" (No. 3); Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA (No. 4); The Weeknd and Ariana Grande's "Save Your Tears" (No. 5); Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" (No. 6); Rodrigo's "deja vu" (No. 7); Justin Bieber's "Peaches," featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon (No. 8); Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak)'s "Leave the Door Open" (No. 9); and The Kid LAROI and Bieber's "Stay" (No. 10).

"Butter" was also nominated for Song of The Summer category at MTV's Video Music Awards. The Bangtan boys will be competing with "Peaches," "Levitating,""Stay," "good 4 u," Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits," Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," Camila Cabello's "Don't Go Yet," Doja Cat's "Need To Know," Giveon's "Heartbreak Anniversary," Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow, "Lizzo's "Rumors" featuring Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Shit," and Shawn Mendes and Tainy's "Summer of Love" for the title.

"Butter" is also nominated for Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Choreography, and Best Editing.

Meanwhile, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's 2020 smash hit "Dynamite" was nominated for the sought-after Song of the Year.

BTS is also in the run for Group of the Year, along with BLACKPINK, Foo Fighters, CNCO, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Silk Sonic, and Twenty One Pilots.

The VMAs will be held on September 12 EST (Sept. 13, 8 a.m. in Manila).