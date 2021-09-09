Photos from Angel Locsin's Instagram and Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin took to social media to acknowledge the immense contribution of healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases that saw the country breach the 2-million mark, Locsin penned a touching tribute to the embattled frontliners in the country.

“To those who can’t go and console family and friends fighting their battles alone. I feel you. I wish for you to overcome whatever it is you are going through,” she said in the caption.

“This crisis has made me realize that the world can work without politicians, businessmen, police, and even without actors like me. But the world can never work without health workers,” she added.

“Again, thank you for all that you do. Sending everyone strength, hope, and love.”

Since the onset of the pandemic in the country, Locsin has been a visible figure in campaigns to bring aid to frontline workers and vulnerable sectors.

She also hosted the public service show "Iba 'Yan" which started airing last June 2020 on the Kapamilya Channel, featuring inspiring stories of individuals helping their countrymen amid the coronavirus crisis.

Locsin recently made headlines when she got married to film producer Neil Arce, in a civil ceremony which they opted to scale down due to safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health tallied 12,751 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the country's total recorded cases at 2,134,005.