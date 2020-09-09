WATCH: Liza Soberano shares a day in her life in the new normal

In her latest vlog, Liza Soberano shares her new-normal routine. YouTube: Liza Soberano

MANILA — The show must go on for Liza Soberano, and like most whose work requires them to head out the actress makes necessary adjustments amid the new normal.

Soberano shared a day in her life in her latest vlog entry released on Wednesday. She chronicled heading to a pictorial, where safety protocol was observed, and returning home, where she made it a point to disinfect.

“It definitely is a challenge for us to adapt and make it a safe place for everyone but I’m fortunate to be healthy and even have work at a time like this,” she wrote in the video’s description.

In the video, Soberano also shared her hygiene routine, as she emphasized the importance of cleanliness to minimize the risks of infection.

“Hope you guys pick up a few tips and please do let me know how you guys take care of yourselves at work during a pandemic,” she said.

