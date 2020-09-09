WATCH: Bela Padilla writes quarantine love song ‘Nighttime'

MANILA — With COVID-19 forcing self-isolation, some —if not most— might find it difficult to find or feel love. This song by Bela Padilla could help with this uneasiness.

She shared her original composition, “Nighttime,” this Tuesday, and encouraged everyone to sing and dance along with her to it.

“I wrote a song that I think perfectly describes what it’s like to be in love and then to fall out of it in a quarantined summer,” she said.

It features a melody from singer Marion Aunor. The music video was directed by Kris Cazin.

Check it out below: