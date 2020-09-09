Oyo Sotto shares birthday message for wife Kristine Hermosa

MANILA -- Actor Oyo Sotto took to Instagram on Monday to share his birthday greeting for his wife Kristine Hermosa.

Posting throwback photos taken a decade ago a few months before their wedding, Sotto shared his message for Hermosa's special day.

"I always thank the Lord na ikaw ang napangasawa ko. Salamat sa iyong walang katapusang pasensya sa akin, sa pag-aalaga mo sa 'kin at sa 'ting mga anak. Maraming salamat sa pagmamahal mo. Mahal na mahal kita," Sotto wrote in the caption.

Sotto and Hermosa tied the knot in Batangas on January 12, 2011. They have four children.