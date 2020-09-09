Netflix to release Blackpink documentary on October 14

A documentary on K-pop girl group Blackpink is coming to our area.
International streaming service Netflix announced Wednesday it would premiere "Blackpink: Light Up the Sky," an "all-access" documentary about the South Korean quartet, on October 14.
The Blackpink members will also become profile icons on Netflix, the company added.
The documentary will premiere following Blackpink's release of its first full-length album, scheduled on October 2.
The album includes the 2 pre-release singles — "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream" — that the group dropped in the previous months, which were met with commercial success.
Blackpink — made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — debuted in 2016, and has since become one of the world's biggest girl groups.
