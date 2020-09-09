Netflix to release Blackpink documentary on October 14

A documentary on K-pop girl group Blackpink is coming to our area.

International streaming service Netflix announced Wednesday it would premiere "Blackpink: Light Up the Sky," an "all-access" documentary about the South Korean quartet, on October 14.

The Blackpink members will also become profile icons on Netflix, the company added.

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — an all-access documentary about one of the world's most popular groups — premieres in your area on October 14!



Oh and that’s not all ... on October 14, these music icons will also become Netflix profile icons pic.twitter.com/b9t00VnEMO — Netflix (@netflix) September 9, 2020

The documentary will premiere following Blackpink's release of its first full-length album, scheduled on October 2.

The album includes the 2 pre-release singles — "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream" — that the group dropped in the previous months, which were met with commercial success.

Blackpink — made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — debuted in 2016, and has since become one of the world's biggest girl groups.