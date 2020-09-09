LOOK: KaladKaren announces engagement to British boyfriend Luke Wrightson

MANILA — TV host KaladKaren and her British boyfriend, Luke Wrightson, are engaged after dating for eight years.

KaladKaren, whose given name is Jervi Li, made the happy announcement this Wednesday with a photo and vlog about how Wrightson popped the question with a dazzling oval diamond ring.

She shared that Wrightson proposed to her while they were enjoying a casual date in their apartment’s balcony during the lockdown. She said that Wrightson had not intended to propose that night, which was why they were wearing their “pambahay” when it happened.

A clip of Wrightson asking KaladKaren for her hand was included in the vlog, posted on her YouTube channel. You can check it out below:

KaladKaren is known for her impersonations of broadcaster Karen Davila, and for being an advocate for the rights of trans people in the Philippines.

She teased another vlog featuring the reactions of Davila and her other friends in showbiz, including singer Angeline Quinto and Boy Abunda, to her engagement.

In her proposal video, KaladKaren admitted that she grew up thinking that she should give up on love.

“Dati noong bata ako, akala ko wala nang taong magmamahal sa akin dahil bakla ako, transgender ako,” she said, before adding that meeting Wrightson changed her life: “Pero nung nakilala ko siya, my own prince charming, nagbago ang lahat.”

In a previous interview, KaladKaren said that she was extremely thankful to Wrightson’s family for being accepting towards their relationship.

"Never kaming nakaramdam ng discrimination, or ibang pag-turing sa akin kasi number one: I'm a foreigner. Number two: I'm a trans woman," she said. "Never nila pinaramdam sa amin na iba kaming couple. They've been very accepting to us. I loved them very much.”

According to Wrightson, he had long planned of proposing to KaladKaren. He said that he bought the ring back when he was still in the UK with his mom and sister.

He said that he carried with him the ring as he was only waiting for the right time to propose.

He chose the night featured in KaladKaren’s vlog because the TV host was showing him engagement rings on her tablet. “So I looked at the pictures and I was like, ‘This has to be a sign,’” he recalled.