Kris Aquino's TV comeback is not pushing through

MANILA -- Kris Aquino on Tuesday confirmed that her supposed television comeback is no longer pushing through.

The actress-host admitted in her social media accounts that the producers she had been talking to had opted for someone else “more viable.”

“This is a life update post I wish I didn’t have to make, but it’s something I’m facing up to in order to truthfully move on. My hoped for TV comeback isn’t happening. The producer chose somebody else he and his sales team felt was more viable. No sugarcoating from me, you’re getting the honest truth,” Aquino wrote.

“I would like to believe that I’m now a glass half full type of person. I no longer wish to focus on what’s not given, rather I am so very grateful for blessings, and YES, our health is the most precious one. I continue to have faith there will be opportunities —all in God’s perfect timing," added Aquino, who also revealed that she and her son, Bimby, tested negative for the novel coronavirus, despite being in “regular, close contact” with people who tested positive.

Last July 30, Aquino surprised her fans when she announced that she is returning to television with the program "Love Life with Kris," which was supposed to air on TV5.

"Maraming nagsabi this day would never arrive. After hearing that too many times even I started to believe it. Yet, nandito na ako. I got to know the real me. Hinarap ko ang aking mga pagkakamali. Tinanggap ko na maraming beses din akong nagkulang. Natutunan kong iwanan ang kahapon. Pinili kong patawarin ang sarili for being human, for seeing myself as the victim, for allowing myself to almost give up. So, I wiped away my tears. Kinaya kong maghintay. Nagpakatatag ako. Naghanda ako, because this isn't the end of my story. Thanks to all of you. I’m starting my new beginning," Aquino wrote at the time.

Aquino left ABS-CBN back in 2016 and for a time was producing her own digital series, where she similarly gives followers a look into her personal life.

Since then, she has been on a two-year hiatus from showbiz. She was due for a comeback last year but that proved to be a tumultuous year instead.

It saw her high-profile legal battle with her former business manager, subsequent loss of endorsement deals, her aborted film return, as well as her bout with an autoimmune disease.