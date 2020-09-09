Home  >  Entertainment

JM de Guzman marks 32nd birthday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2020 11:54 AM

MANILA -- Actor JM de Guzman turned 32 on Wednesday, September 9. 

In an Instagram post, de Guzman shared a throwback photo to announce his birthday. 

In the comment section of his post, de Guzman's fans and celebrity friends shared their greetings for the actor.

"happy birthday papi jjjjjjjjm!" RK Bagatsing wrote.

"Happy birthday!!!Stay steadfast and praying that the brightest of blessings be upon your gift of life always!!!" Cherry Pie Picache wrote.

Happy Birthday Tol!!" Edgar Allan Guzman wrote.

De Guzman recently starred in the iWant original movie "Love Lockdown."

