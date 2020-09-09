‘Four Bad Boys and Me’ gets new release schedule

MANILA — “The Four Bad Boys and Me,” the maiden offering of Star Cinema’s “Listen to Love,” is moving to a new time slot.

Approaching its third episode, the once-weekly podcast will maintain its Thursday schedule, but now with an 8:30 p.m. release.

“The Four Bad Boys and Me,” presented through a mix of animation and virtual interactions between the actors, is based on the Wattpad novel of the same title by Tina Lata.

It stars Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Jeremiah Lisbo, with Maymay Entrata as the narrator. Also part of the cast are Chie Filomeno, Aljon Mendoza, Karina Bautista, Mark Rivera, Alora Sasam, and Jenny Jamora.

Directed by Joel Ferrer, “The Four Bad Boys and Me” marks the first installment of “Listen to Love,” a “lovecast” series or an anthology of love stories presented as a podcast.