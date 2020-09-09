Fans in Singapore can now watch ABS-CBN movies on StarHub’s TVOD

ABS-CBN TFC has launched ABS-CBN movies on StarHub’s TVOD platform.

StarHub is a leading homegrown Singapore company that delivers world-class communications, entertainment, and digital solutions.

TFC’s latest offerings on StarHub’s TVOD feature movies starring Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Bea Alonzo, Angelica Panganiban, Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil, Kim Chiu, Piolo Pascual, Jodi Santamaria, among others.

StarHub subscribers will now be able to watch Filipino blockbuster hits and new releases, including “Unbreakable,” “The House of Us,” “Finally Found Someone,” “My Ex and Whys,” “Clarita,” “Bride for Rent,” “James & Pat & Dave,” and “Love Lockdown.”



The deal comes at a time when digital media consumption has seen an upward trend globally, including Asia Pacific countries such as Singapore.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with TFC to bring even more top-of-the-line Filipino content to our viewers,” said Yann Courqueux, StarHub’s vice president of home product.

“This is part of our transformation journey to offer customers greater accessibility and even more content choices. ABS-CBN films are well received by consumers worldwide and we are confident that these films will be hits among our customers,” Courqueux added.

Extending viewers’ experience to digital and video on demand is an integral part of TFC’s business moving forward as articulated by Raymund Romero, ABS-CBN Global’s regional marketing head for Asia Pacific.



“TFC understands how the ‘new normal’ affects the viewing habits of our audience. Hence, we are growing our premium TVOD with valuable support from our long-term business partners like StarHub and other OTT partners in the Asia Pacific region,” Romero said.