Chito Miranda composes song for wife Neri Naig's birthday

MANILA -- Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda composed a song entitled "Smile" as a birthday gift for his wife, actress-entrepreneur, Neri Naig.

Miranda took to Instagram to share his surprise for the love of his life.

"Instead of posting a birthday message with a long caption for Neri, I decided to make a song and a simple slideshow for her instead," Miranda wrote in the caption.

Aside from sharing his birthday wish for Naig, Miranda also expressed his love for the actress.

"Ang birthday wish ko para sa 'yo ay sana mapaganda at mapasaya ko ang special day mo, at sana kiligin ka kapag mapanood mo 'tong ginawa ko para sa 'yo... at s'yempre for you to always be safe and healthy, and last, but not the least, many many more money. Happy Birthday, Ms. Neri!!! Mahal na mahal kita," Miranda added.

Miranda and Naig tied the knot last December 13, 2014. They have a son, Miguel Alfonso, who is turning 4 years old in November.