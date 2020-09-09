Angelica Panganiban teases new Star Cinema project

MANILA -- Actress Angelica Panganiban is all set to star in a new project under Star Cinema.

On Tuesday night, Star Cinema posted a teaser of Panganiban's upcoming project, with the hashtag #IlabasMoYanMamee.

"Ayon na nga naubos na ang siyam na buwan na parang nagbuntis ka pero wala ka namang nailuwal. Pero, no worries pag-usapan natin ang mga emote mo sa life. Pag-chikahan natin 'yan. Soon from Star Cinema," Panganiban said in the teaser's voiceover.

The actress also posted the teaser in her social media account.

Panganiban's last movie with Star Cinema was 2019's "Unbreakable" with Bea Alonzo.

