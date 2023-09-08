Photo by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – They’ve been working together on almost all their recent projects but Sean Tristan and Raven Rigor are still hoping to continue their pairing.

Sean Tristan and Raven Rigor – whom fans shipped together as "SeVen" – are bringing “kilig” on screen once again as they joined the cast of the thriller iWant series “Fractured.”

And as expected, fans will be treated with many scenes to swoon over from Tristan and Rigor.

This prompted the media to press more questions about the two during the media conference last Wednesday.

Asked if they are ready to make their pair up as a love team, Rigor was quick to say that he is already considering Tristan as his on-screen partner.

He also added that they are more than ready to take their on-screen pairing into the next level – including a possible lead role for a Boys’ Love (BL) series.

“Pinag-uusapan namin talaga yung dreams namin na becoming an actor, nagshe-share kami. Sabi namin, any roles, okay lang as long as feeling ko kaya natin,” the actor revealed.

“Yung sa next level, oo naman. Open ako kahit saan na roles, if ever na may maka-partner. Pero ngayon, I treat yung pair up natin as my current love team. Kahit mag-level up yun, good.”

Tristan echoed Rigor’s statement, adding that his top priority right now is their partnership. He also believed that they can offer more to the audience if given more chances to work together.

“If ever na mabigyan ng chance na ma-pair up sa iba na love team, I would take it. Pero, right now, for me ang top priority ko talaga yung SeVen, kaming dalawa,” Tristan said.

“We really formed a genuine connection. I feel like may mas kaya pa kami, may ibubuga pa kaming dalawa if given the chance. We're very ready to take it to the next level. Willing kaming dalawa. We always talk about it. It's part of our dreams and goals.”

“Fractured” tells the story of a dream vacation becoming bloody chaos as a group of influencers get stuck on an island.

Directed by Thop Nazareno, the series will premiere on iWant app and its YouTube channel on September 15.

Tristan and Fedelin are joining lead stars Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin alongside Daniela Stranner, Jeremiah Lisbo, Kaori Oinuma, Jennica Garcia, Mylene Dizon and KaladKaren in the series.

