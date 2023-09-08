Ria Atayde open to work with boyfriend Zanjoe Marudo

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actress Ria Atayde is not closing her doors on working with her boyfriend, actor Zanjoe Marudo.

"I mean right now we are still enjoying I think outside of it. So I don't know if we will get there," Atayde told ABS-CBN News and other entertainment reporters in an interview on the sidelines of a bloggers' conference for ABS-CBN hit afternoon series "Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin."

"I feel like it's something that we'd both be open to working together. Pero siguro ngayon okay lang, enjoy muna namin outside of work," she added.



Atayde, who's enjoying both her career and love life, was also asked if she sees Marudo as "the one."

"I mean I wouldn't invest this much time if I didn't think he wasn't the one," she said.

Pressed if she has a timeline when it comes to settling down, Atayde said: "Ayaw ko po ng timeline, wala po. Basta day-by-day tayo. Right now I am enjoying this teleserye, I am enjoying my work and whatever comes will come."



In the revenge drama "Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin," Atayde plays Melinda, the wife of Lucas, played by Tony Labrusca.

Asked of Marudo's reaction to her intimate scenes with Labrusca, Atayde said: "I think hindi niya po talaga napanood. Okay lang po 'yon. I feel like everybody has a different way to deal with scenes like that. Kasi kung ako rin 'yung nasa position parang pipiliin ko na lang na huwag panoorin, para hindi ko na maisip. Bakit pa? Okay na 'yon."

"Basta alam niya na nangyayari 'yung mga ganung scenes. And we do shoots sinasabi ko, nakunan na namin, ganun," Atayde added.



