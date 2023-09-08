Photo by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Rising stars Kaori Oinuma and Jeremiah Lisbo are set to surprise their “KaoMiah” fans with a kissing scene in the upcoming iWant series “Fractured.”

A first for Oinuma, the young actress admitted that it will be her first on-screen kiss ever as she portrayed the role of Lisbo’s girlfriend in the thriller series.

“First time namin na on-screen. I mean, on-screen lang naman. Ito na 'yung pinakauna kong kissing scene on-screen. Ito 'yung unang beses kong ipapakita sa lahat,” she said during the grand media conference Tuesday.

For Lisbo, it was not a hard decision to say yes to the kissing scene, since he has been working with Oinuma for a time now. In fact, they were also paired in 2021 for the movie “Love at First Stream.”

According to the actor, they are already comfortable with each other and they realized the importance of the scene in the plot of the eight-episode show.

“Marami kaming ginawang version para lang just in case may option para mag-connect sa plot ng story at magtugma sa characters naming tatlo. Parehas naman kaming tinanong bago 'yung eksena. Wala e, komportable na kami sa isa't isa. Nakapagtrabaho na kami before. Kaya napa-yes na kami,” he explained.

Aside from their kissing scene, fans can also expect a conflict between the characters of Oinuma and Daniela Stranner.

In the series, Oinuma and Stranner used to be best friends until the former became the girlfriend of Stranner’s ex-boyfriend played by Lisbo.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate said she will be more feisty in the series – far from her usual timid characters in the past.

“As a person talaga, 'di talaga ako palaban. Papakita ko na lang sayo kung ano mangyayari sa 'kin. This time kasi sabi ko sa sarili ko, kung noon di ako lumalaban buong buhay ko kahit gustong-gusto ko na lumaban, dito ko siya ilalabas. Ganun 'yung ginawa ko. Release din siya. Buong buhay kong kinikimkim na sama ng loob... lalaban ako,” Oinuma teased the reporters.

“Fractured” tells of a dream vacation which turns bloody after a group of influencers get stuck on an island.

Directed by Thop Nazareno, the series will premiere on iWant app and its YouTube channel on September 15.

Oinuma and Lisbo are joined by lead stars Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin alongside Sean Tristan, Raven Rigor, Jennica Garcia, Mylene Dizon and KaladKaren in the series.



