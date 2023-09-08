Julia Montes goes viral with first TikTok dance cover

MANILA -- Actress Julia Montes has joined TikTok and has now over 110,000 followers since she uploaded her first post on Thursday.

Montes opened her verified account with a video of her dancing to Nick Lopez's "Pink Champagne."

She also confirmed the TikTok account on her second post, which she also shared on her Instagram account.

"Hi everyone, I am Julia Montes and I am here sa TikTok. Yes tama po, I have a TikTok account @montesjulia08 so follow me for more exclusives and special updates," Montes shared in her second post

As of writing, Montes' first TikTok video has lodged over 2 million views.

Last May, Montes and actor "FPJ' Batang Quiapo" lead actor Coco Martin confirmed that they are in a 12-year relationship. The actress cited their faith as an important part of their relationship.





Martin and Montes were first paired onscreen in the 2012 teleserye “Walang Hanggan,” and went on to co-star in several other projects, including “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which concluded in August 2022.

Currently, Montes is promoting her upcoming film with Alden Richards.

