MANILA— "ASAP" is ready to bring world-class performances as the last batch of Kapamilya stars flew to Milan, Italy early Friday.

Kapamilyas abroad are in for a treat as Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador reunite once again on stage after the successful run of the fantasy series "Darna."

LOOK: Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador are headed to Milan for ASAP.



“Pangatlong beses ko na dito e sa Milan and every time na may show kami, gusto lang namin mapasaya namin ‘yung mga Pilipino na audience natin doon. ‘Yun ang regalo namin sa kanila,” Garcia said.

Salvador, meanwhile, confirmed that she will be doing a TV series with Garcia.

“All I can share is it’s gonna be with Dreamscape and I’m gonna be working with Joshua,” Salvador said.

“It’s always special to perform for the Filipinos abroad, lalo na ngayon I’ve never actually been to Milan pero ramdam na ramdam mo ‘yung warmth ng Pinoy talaga,” Salvador added.

Straight from their taping in Iloilo for the finale of “The Iron Heart”, Dimples Romana is all set to perform as one of the special guests for "ASAP in Milan."

“Dahil nag-a-action scenes ako sa 'Iron Heart,' parang ‘yun na ‘yung pinaka-preparation ko for the dance. But I’m so excited because I’m dancing with the kids so baka kailangan ko ng onting endurance dahil ang huhusay nila,” Romana said.

She also expressed her appreciation to overseas Filipino workers who are far away from their loved ones.

“Ako nga nasa Iloilo lang ako, malayo lang ako sa mga anak ko ng dalawang buwan, ‘yung luha ko hindi na napapatid e. Isipin mo ‘yung Kapamilya nating OFWs, they’re away from their families for years. So a big salute to all of them,” Romana added.

And finally, Kapamilya heartthrob Paulo Avelino joins the rest of the "ASAP" family in Milan.

Paulo Avelino joins the last batch of Kapamilya stars departing to Milan early Friday.



“Since the pandemic, I’m sure nabawasan na rin ‘yung mga pagkakataon na nakakapagbigay ligaya kami sa mga OFW so I’m very happy and excited that we get to have another chance to give happiness and joy to Filipinos abroad,” Avelino said.

Aside from preparing for "ASAP," he is also thrilled for his upcoming drama series “Linlang” with Kim Chiu, JM De Guzman and Maricel Soriano.

“Tungkol ito sa isang mister na nalilinlang sa lahat ng aspeto ng buhay niya. Very exciting dahil medyo kakaiba rin itong role na ‘to for me and I’m very excited for people to see it and watch it,” Avelino shared.

"ASAP in Milan" will take place on September 10, Sunday, at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, Milan.