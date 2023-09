Ex-'Idol PH' hopeful Gello Marquez releases debut album

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The self-titled album of Kapamilya artist Gello Marquez was released by Star Music on various music streaming platforms on Friday.

The album's tracks include "Hanap Kong Baby," "Kumot at Unan," Duda-Duda," "Kaibigan," "Teddy Bear," "Torpe" and his first single "Penpen," which was composed by Allan G. Alveyra Jr. and Karl James Fabregas.

"I think it's a fresh take on everything. Kasi parang iba't ibang genres po siya. Lahat ng gusto niyong genre na hinahanap niyo baka nandoon at makita, kasi wide nga po 'yung varieties ng songs," Marquez said.

According to Marquez, he is dedicating his album to his late father.

"Dahil isa po siya sa mga nangarap talaga na magkaroon ng sariling kanta. Willing pa nga siyang magbayad dati kung magkapera daw siya. Sobrang happy ako. For sure nasaan man siya ngayon sobrang happy siya sa narating ko ngayon," Marquez said.

Fulfilling his and his dad's dream to have his own album, Marquez admitted that it still feels surreal.

"Sobrang siguro unbelievable sa pakiramdam dahil hindi mo alam eh kung saan ka dadalhin ng tadhana. And now we are here. So sobrang happy lang po talaga ako," Marquez added.

The lyric videos for the tracks are also now available on Star Music's official YouTube channel.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Just last month, the music video for "Penpen" was released. It features a love triangle between Marquez, BGYO member Akira Morishita, and former "Pinoy Big Brother: Otso" housemate Ashley del Mundo.

Marquez joined ABS-CBN's "Idol Philippines" in 2019 and was also part of the hit series "He's Into Her."