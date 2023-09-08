Barbie Imperial returns to 'Showtime' with dance number

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actress Barbie Imperial showed off her fiery dance moves as she opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Friday.

Imperial along with the show's all-girl-group Baby Dolls captivated the studio audience and viewers as they danced to Rihanna's hit "Only Girl (In The World)."

"Grabe ang tagal ko itong hinintay para magawa ko ulit ito. Kasi 'yung last ko ay nung GirlTrend pa ako," said Imperial before shouting "What's up, madlang people?"

"Sobrang happy ko and feeling ko naman ay nakasabay na ako this time," she added.

Imperial graced "It's Showtime" stage to promote her movie with Jasmine Curtis and JM de Guzman.

Last year, Imperial appeared on "Showtime" as judge for "Sexy Babe."