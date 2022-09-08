MANILA -- Actor Derek Ramsay surprised his wife Ellen Adarna with a new luxury vehicle for their upcoming anniversary as married couple.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Ramsay posted a video showing the arrival of a blue Bentley for Adarna.

"Advanced happy anniversary to the love of my life. Thank you for giving me so much love. I've really found true happiness. I love you so much!!!! So so much!!," Ramsay wrote.

In the comment section of his post, Adarna left her message for Ramsay.

"I like it but you know my love language is physical touch and quality time soooo your hugs and kisses are myyyyy number 1. i love youuuuuu. I know ull Enjoy driving my car nyahahhahahahahahahahahahahah," Adarna wrote.

Ramsay and Adarna became a couple on February 4, 2021, after just weeks of dating. They got married the same year, on November 11.

