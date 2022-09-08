'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' renewed for season 2

Screenshot from HBO Go.

"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," whose first season featured Filipino Broadway star Lea Salonga, was renewed for a second season, a report confirmed Wednesday.

In an article by Deadline, Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, said they are "proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans" to the show.

“Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars, and Roberto and Lindsay’s brilliantly dark, horror-fueled take on this iconic franchise. Along with Alloy and Warner Bros. Television, we are thrilled to continue the 'Pretty Little Liars' legacy,” Aubrey said.

Creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring also confirmed the renewal, noting they are looking forward to exploring the characters.

“We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars — exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!” said Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring.

“Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of 'Pretty Little Liars' — which we’ll be continuing, of course —as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, ‘There’s a sequel in the offing!’”

Along with Salonga, the first season cast included Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.

All episodes of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" can be streamed on HBO Go.

