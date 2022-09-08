Screenshot from HBO Go.

MANILA — The team of "Drag Race Philippines" apologized for the audio glitches experienced during the "gay fantasy" filled pageant episode that aired Wednesday.

"Hello, we are working on a fix and will have the audio corrected soon. We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you," the team said Wednesday in response to a viewer airing the concern.

In the fifth episode, the eight remaining queens were tasked to portray a certain stereotype in pageants in an improv challenge.

Here are the roles of the queens:

Miss Santa Santita: Lady Morgana

Miss Bitchesa: Minty Fresh

Miss Shunga: Precious Paula Nicole

Miss Kabogera: Xilhouete

Miss Makyondi: Marina Summers

Miss Tarantarela: Viñas Deluxe

Miss Jologs: Brigiding

Miss State Side Queen: Eva Le Queen

With guest judge Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, the judges were impressed by Xilhouete, Precious Paula Nicole, and Marina Summers, while Minty Fresh and Eva Le Queen were safe. Marina Summers stood out with her flirty character and clean runway, winning her first badge.

Meanwhile, Viñas Deluxe was low and both Lady Morgana and Brigiding landed at the bottom. Brigiding impressed the judges after she spray-painted her hair to Maris Racal's "Ate Sandali" sending home her opponent in 8th place.

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO: