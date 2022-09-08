Angelica Panganiban and Camille Prats share a light moment during the latter’s vlog episode. Screenshot

Camille Prats, a mother of three, had ready advice for her long-time friend and former co-star Angelica Panganiban, who is a first-time expectant mom.

Prats, 37, has a son with her late husband Anthony Linsangan, and two children with her current husband, VJ Yambao.

Panganiban, 35, is expecting a baby girl with her partner, Gregg Homan.

Asked whether she has given tips to Panganiban about motherhood, Prats expressed confidence that Panganiban’s wisdom will guide her through the new journey.

She opted to give advice on the practical side of nursing a newborn: getting some sleep.

“You know what, Angel is really full of wisdom,” Prats told PUSH in an interview published Thursday. “If you talk to her based on her experiences, ang sarap sarap niyang kausap. Kasi ang dami dami niya nang natutunan sa buhay, and she’s always very, very happy to share them.”

“So kung meron man akong tip na nabigay sa kanya is matulog siya nang madami. Tapos sabi niya, hindi raw siya concerned doon kasi forever naman daw siyang puyat. Sabi ko sa kanya, ‘Sis, iba ang puyat ng isang nanay,’” she added.

Drawing from her own experience, Prats described the first few months after giving birth as a “dreamy phase” where one is “half-awake, half-asleepp.”

“Kasi sinasabi nila na when the baby is sleeping, matulog ka rin. It’s not easy to fall asleep! And when the time comes na you’ll try to fall asleep, biglang magigising siya. So parang, siguro mga tatlong buwan kang ganun. You’re like in a dreamy phase na you’re like half-awake, half-asleep. So ‘yun siguro ‘yung tip na binigay ko sa kanya. We’ll find out once the baby is out,” she said.

Prats and Panganiban recently got to reunite in the former’s vlog series, “Cam Cook With Me” — a moment Prats recalled fondly.

“I was very fortunate to have her as my very-first guest on my vlog. I was so happy when she said yes. And sobra rin akong happy to be able to catch up with her during this time of her life,” she said.

