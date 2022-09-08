Aiko Melendez shares birthday message for son Andre

MANILA -- Actress Aiko Melendez shared her birthday message for her son Andre, who turned 24.

"I know by looking at you that God has blessed me in ways that years ago I never would have believed. 24 na my Baby Boy you are an adult to the world and that is how it should be, but in my heart and in my eyes You will always be my baby bubut," Melendez wrote, assuring him that his sister Marthena Jickain and "tito" Jay Khonghun love him.

"Mama will always be your number 1 fan. Always rooting for you. I know your time will come and you will shine the brightest for Jesus," she added.

Andre is Melendez's son with former husband Jomari Yllana.

Melendez and Yllana got married in 2002 but separated after a year.

In Melendez's vlog last month, Andre admitted that he is already used to Yllana's absence as his father.

