Aicelle Santos’s mother Leonila has been unconscious for more than two weeks, according to the singer. Instagram: @aicellesantos

MANILA — “Gising ka na po.”

These were Aicelle Santos’ words as in a message she penned for her mother, Leonila, who remains unconscious and whose recovery the singer has been urging prayers for in recent weeks.

Santos first shared that her mother was in critical condition in an August 23 Instagram post, writing, “Hiling po ako sa inyo ng panalangin para sa aming mommy.”

“Panginoon, dugtungan niyo pa po ang buhay ni mommy. Isang pagkakataon pa po Lord. With You nothing is impossible,” she said at the time.

Santos did not detail the cause of her mother’s hospitalization.

More than two weeks later, Leonila has yet to regain consciousness, according to the Wednesday update from her daughter.

Posting photos of her with Leonila and with her own daughter Zandrine, Santos wrote a message for her mother. “Ma, this is us lately, hinihintay ang iyong paggising… Nagdarasal diyan si Zandrine na pagalingin ka na ni Papa Jesus,” she said, referring to one of the pictures.

“It’s been 16 long days. Lalong mahirap pag sumasapit ang gabi,” Santos added.

Despite her family’s apprehensions, Santos said they continue to have faith that her mother will recover fully.

“Pero buo ang pananalig namin sa Panginoon na bukas gigising ka na parang walang nangyari, na wala ka nang sakit. And we declare life upon you and complete healing in the mighty name of Jesus!

“We miss you ma! Gising ka na po!”